WhatsApp is testing a subscription model, and it’s not about ads

WhatsApp may be preparing to introduce a new optional subscription plan that offers extra features, while keeping its core messaging service free. Reports suggest the plan is still in development and is focused more on customisation and productivity rather than changing how messaging works for existing users. Also Read: WhatsApp Tips to Save Storage on Your Phone

Subscription plan spotted in beta

WABetaInfo says references to the subscription plan were found in WhatsApp’s Android beta version 2.26.4.8. The feature is currently hidden and cannot be used, even by beta users, which suggests it is still being worked on. Also Read: WhatsApp refutes Elon Musk’s allegations around message access: “Totally false...”

The report says WhatsApp may introduce the subscription gradually, rather than releasing it to all users at once. Users may first need to join a waitlist, after which they would be notified once the plan becomes available. At that point, users can decide whether or not they want to subscribe.

Features tied to the subscription

Based on screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the subscription is expected to unlock a set of additional features focused on personalisation. These include exclusive sticker packs and additional app themes that regular users would not get.

One of the features linked to the plan is the ability to pin more than three chats. At the moment, WhatsApp limits how many chats can be pinned, so this could be useful for users who regularly juggle multiple conversations.

The subscription may also bring dedicated chat ringtones and new options to customise the app icon. This would allow users to change how the WhatsApp icon looks on their phone, something that is not currently possible.

WhatsApp is expected to expand or adjust this feature list over time. Some features may be added later, while others could be changed or removed before the plan is officially launched.

Separate from ad-free plan

Reports clarify that this subscription is different from another plan WhatsApp is said to be developing for users in Europe and the UK. That separate plan focuses on offering an ad-free experience in the Updates tab by removing ads and promoted channels.

Both subscriptions are expected to remain optional, meaning users will not be forced to pay to continue using WhatsApp’s basic features.

Pricing, privacy, and availability

WhatsApp has not revealed any pricing details yet. The subscription cost is expected to vary by region. The company has also stated that the paid plan will not change how privacy works on the platform. End-to-end encryption and core messaging features will continue to remain free for all users.

There is no word yet on when the subscription might roll out publicly. For now, all information is based on beta findings and reports shared by WABetaInfo.