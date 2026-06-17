comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook just got premium plans in India: Check price

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook just got premium plans in India: Check price

Meta has finally rolled out its Plus subscriptions in India for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. From anonymous Story viewing and custom app icons to extra chat pinning and creator-focused tools, here's everything you need to know.

Published By: Divya | Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:25 PM (IST)

Meta Plus
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook

After a month of Meta’s announcement about the special subscriptions of its WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram globally, Indian users have finally got the option to opt it. Meta has already revealed that the special “Plus” subscriptions will offer some extra benefits over the free version across the social media platforms.
However, there are separate subscription plans for all the platforms. Here is how much it will cost in India. news Also Read: WhatsApp's next privacy feature could make sensitive texts vanish instantly

Meta “Plus” subscription plans in India: Prices are here

Meta has announced the price of the Plus subscriptions for the social media platforms in India, which costs:
WhatsApp Plus: Rs 79/month
Instagram Plus: Rs 99/month
Facebook Plus: Rs 99/month news Also Read: Facebook AI Mode launched: Meta's new search tool uses public posts to answer questions

Interestingly, you can also get one month of WhatsApp Plus subscription free; however, you will have to pay after the completion of the free trial. Also, we couldn’t find the WhatsApp Plus subscription option on Android devices for now; however, all iOS devices can try it now. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are available to all devices — iOS and Android — in India. However, make sure to update your apps to the latest version. news Also Read: 7 WhatsApp settings that improve your experience

Meta “Plus”: What will you get? 

After spending this amount on special subscriptions, after all, what all will you get?

WhatsApp Plus:

  • Pin up to 20 chats instead of the standard 3 chat limit.
  • 18 accent colours and 14 app icons for additional customisation.
  • Exclusive animated sticker packs that can even be viewed by non-subscribers.
  • Custom ringtones and notification sounds for specific contacts.
  • Bulk chat management to organise conversations and apply notification settings easily.

Instagram Plus:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred SourceAddTechlusiveasaPreferredSource

  • View Stories anonymously without appearing in the viewer list.
  • Stories stay live for 48 hours instead of the standard 24 hours.
  • Story Spotlight to boost Story visibility among followers.
  • Create unlimited audience lists for more personalised Story sharing.
  • See Story rewatch counts and search specific names in viewer lists.
  • Custom app icons and bio fonts for profile personalisation.
  • Pin up to 6 posts or Reels on your profile.
  • Stealth posting lets you add content to your profile without showing it in followers’ feeds.
  • Super Heart reactions with animated effects for Stories.

Facebook Plus:

  • Stories remain visible for 48 hours instead of disappearing after a day.
  • Secret Story viewing without showing your name in the viewer list.
  • Story Spotlight to improve Story reach and visibility.
  • Search Story viewers and check how many times a Story was rewatched.
  • Exclusive Super Heart reactions for Stories.
  • Custom Facebook and Messenger app icons.
  • Additional profile pins and custom bio fonts.
  • Advanced audience insights for creators and business users.
  • Extra page management tools including content monitoring and moderation support.