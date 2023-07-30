New WhatsApp groups 'Add Participants' Banner coming to Android and iOS soon

WhatsApp is working on a new quick-access banner to add participants to groups without opening the group info page. Reports say that the feature is already under beta testing for both Android and iOS.

While it may look like a minor add-on, the feature will save time and make it more convenient for admins to add members to a group. Not just that, the quick-access banner could also be a template for more such banners and controls in the future.

For now, we already have the Block, Add to contacts, and Report banners in a chat when we’re contacted by a new number on WhatsApp. Screenshots by WABetaInfo show that this banner is also designed similarly.

WhatsApp group add participants banner

The website says that this feature is running out with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.10. iOS users will have to be running WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.1.77 to get the feature. The WABetaInfo report says that some of the previous Android builds are also compatible with this feature.

Quick access banners to add participants to WhatsApp groups are just one of the new features being tested at the moment. WhatsApp has already rolled out video messages, and more features to give users more control.

For instance, the platform recently allowed users to share high-quality photos. Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly testing Meta Quest compatibility on WhatsApp beta for Android.

Beta features usually take a while before they make it to the stable build. But with WhatsApp, the adoption rate has been pretty high as many beta-tested features have made it to the public sooner or later.

At this time, we cannot comment on when will we receive this feature in the stable build. But if this one makes it, then we’re also likely to get other similar banners to make quick-access shortcuts at different points in the app.