Meta today announced a new feature that will be available on WhatsApp soon. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in a post from his official Facebook handle said that WhatsApp will be getting a new Instant Video Message feature. This feature will enable users to share short video messages and share them with their family and friends in individual chats and groups.

“…we’re adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It’s as easy as sending a quick voice message,” the Meta founder wrote in his post.

So, what does Instant Video Message do and how does it work?

As the company explained in a blog post, the newly announced Instant Video Message feature is the video equivalent of the voice message feature that is already available on WhatsApp’s platform. As of now, WhatsApp users can send instant messages in form of text message and a voice message. Soon, they will also be able to do so in a video format. Simply said, users will be able to share short videos to their family and friends just as they do in case of voice messages.

But WhatsApp already lets users capture and share videos!

What that is true, there is a huge difference between the video sharing feature and the Instant Voice Message functionality on the platform. The video sharing feature that is already available on WhatsApp lets users share videos that are up to 16MB in weight. This means depending on the resolution, a video can be anywhere between 90 seconds to three minutes long. On the other hand, WhatsApp’s Instant Video Message feature lets users share instant video messages that are up to 60 seconds long.

“Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

“We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” the company added.

How to use WhatsApp’s Instant Video Message feature?

Using this feature is extremely simple. Once you have downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone, all you need to do is tap to switch to video mode and hold to record the video. Alternatively, you can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

Meta says that videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound.

What about availability?

As far as availability is concerned, Meta has already started rolling out this feature to all WhatsApp users and that they will be available to everyone globally in the coming few weeks.