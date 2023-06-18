comscore
News

WhatsApp to reportedly add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta

Apps

A fresh report suggests that users will be able to link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device with this feature.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is reportedly adding Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta.
  • WhatsApp users may soon be able to link WhatsApp to Meta Quest.
  • Meta is also working on more features for Meta Quest.
WHATSAPP (1)

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working to add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta as a linked device. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new chat feature to let you send video messages

According to WABetaInfo, it will be possible to link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device with this feature. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out new group settings interface on iOS app

Due to the app’s apparent lack of official availability, some users have already attempted to force the installation of WhatsApp on the virtual reality device. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

However, with the new feature, it will be possible to natively connect an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device.

The ability to link an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest is currently under development, and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application, the report said.

Recently, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset ‘Quest 3’ which will be launched later this year.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 18, 2023 1:41 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp could soon add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta

Twitter to focus on video, creator and commerce

9 in 10 consumers want standardised charging cables

Motorola Razr 40 foldable phones to be revealed next week

Luxury car maker adds ChatGPT to its voice assistant

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life

TECH Talks

Interview with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life
Interview with Stephen Porton, Senior Account Technical Leader, IBM Technologies - Video

TECH Talks

Interview with Stephen Porton, Senior Account Technical Leader, IBM Technologies - Video
Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video