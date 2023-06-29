WhatsApp for Windows to soon let up to 32 users video call

Users who use WhatsApp on their smartphones and on their Windows PCs and laptops must have noticed that WhatsApp for Windows lacks many features, which are available on WhatsApp app for smartphones. Also Read - Meta announces Mixed Reality fund for Indian startups and developers

WhatsApp's parent company Meta is bridging this gap and has introduced features such as photo-editing and sticker suggestions on WhatsApp for Windows. In addition to this, the company is also working on many other features such as 'view once' feature on WhatsApp for Windows, which allows users to send photos and videos that disappear after being seen once by the recipient. This feature is already available on WhatsApp app.

Now, as per the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on another feature for WhatsApp for Windows, which will allow users to create video calls with up to 32 people. This feature is currently under testing and available to some beta testers.

Currently, WhatsApp for Windows app allows group video calls with up to 8 people and group audio calls with up to 32 people. Some beta testers can now try bigger video calls with the latest update, version 2.2324.1.0, which is on the Microsoft Store.

A message may ask some beta testers to attempt calling their groups. The message states they can video call contacts and groups, up to 32 people, directly from the Windows app.

“Try calling your group today! Video and audio call your contacts and groups up to 32 people right from your desktop,” reads the prompt on WhatsApp for Windows app.

It is worth noting that a different message may appear for some people, saying they can video call 16 people and share their screen content during a video call. The content sharing feature was announced earlier with the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0 update. Moreover, some beta testers may finally view video messages after installing the latest update.

Meanwhile, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called In-App Chat Support in its Windows app. This feature allows WhatsApp users to chat with the company’s executives within a WhatsApp chat and get answers to their questions and complaints.

Alternatively, users can also opt to receive support or answers via email if they prefer. The blog site says that this feature will be very useful for users as it will let them solve their problems or get their questions answered without leaving the Windows app. This will also save users’ time and effort.

The new In-App Chat support feature is only available to the beta users who use the messaging app on the company’s Windows-based app.