comscore
News

WhatsApp for Windows to soon let up to 32 users video call

Apps

Currently, WhatsApp for Windows app allows group video calls with up to 8 people and group audio calls with up to 32 people.

  • Published: June 29, 2023 11:00 AM IST

Highlights

  • WhatsApp for Windows soon will allow users to create video calls with up to 32 people.
  • WhatsApp for Windows app currently allows group video calls with up to 8 people.
  • The new feature is currently under testing and available to some beta testers.
Whatsapp news

Users who use WhatsApp on their smartphones and on their Windows PCs and laptops must have noticed that WhatsApp for Windows lacks many features, which are available on WhatsApp app for smartphones. Also Read - Meta announces Mixed Reality fund for Indian startups and developers

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta is bridging this gap and has introduced features such as photo-editing and sticker suggestions on WhatsApp for Windows. In addition to this, the company is also working on many other features such as ‘view once’ feature on WhatsApp for Windows, which allows users to send photos and videos that disappear after being seen once by the recipient. This feature is already available on WhatsApp app. Also Read - Here's how WhatsApp Business app's new features will benefit small businesses

Now, as per the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on another feature for WhatsApp for Windows, which will allow users to create video calls with up to 32 people. This feature is currently under testing and available to some beta testers. Also Read - Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

Currently, WhatsApp for Windows app allows group video calls with up to 8 people and group audio calls with up to 32 people. Some beta testers can now try bigger video calls with the latest update, version 2.2324.1.0, which is on the Microsoft Store.

A message may ask some beta testers to attempt calling their groups. The message states they can video call contacts and groups, up to 32 people, directly from the Windows app.

“Try calling your group today! Video and audio call your contacts and groups up to 32 people right from your desktop,” reads the prompt on WhatsApp for Windows app.

It is worth noting that a different message may appear for some people, saying they can video call 16 people and share their screen content during a video call. The content sharing feature was announced earlier with the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0 update. Moreover, some beta testers may finally view video messages after installing the latest update.

Meanwhile, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called In-App Chat Support in its Windows app. This feature allows WhatsApp users to chat with the company’s executives within a WhatsApp chat and get answers to their questions and complaints.

Alternatively, users can also opt to receive support or answers via email if they prefer. The blog site says that this feature will be very useful for users as it will let them solve their problems or get their questions answered without leaving the Windows app. This will also save users’ time and effort.

The new In-App Chat support feature is only available to the beta users who use the messaging app on the company’s Windows-based app.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2023 11:00 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp for Windows to soon let up to 32 users video call

This is what Realme Narzo 60, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 may cost in India

Google rolls out new Shop tab for Android TV: Here's how it differs from Discover tab

Google IO Connect Bengaluru 2023: Top announcements from the event

HMD Global launches its first repairable 5G phone: Check details

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Meta's Latest AI Tool, Meta Voicebox Can Change Audio Editing Forever

Tech Updates/Launch

Meta's Latest AI Tool, Meta Voicebox Can Change Audio Editing Forever
Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India

TECH Talks

Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India
Latest Google Feature Lets You Try Clothes Online Before You Buy Them

Tech Updates/Launch

Latest Google Feature Lets You Try Clothes Online Before You Buy Them
2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP

Tech Updates/ launch

2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP