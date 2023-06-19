WhatsApp s Windows app will soon let you contact the company for help

WhatsApp is constantly working on adding new features to its platform. In line with this trend, the Meta-owned messaging app recently rolled out a new Channels feature for select WhatsApp users on Android and iOS. The feature gives users access to broadcast channel users similar to Instagram. Now, word is that the company is working on a new feature for its Windows-based platform. This new feature will enable WhatsApp users to seek help from the company directly. Also Read - Voicebox is Meta's new speech-related AI model

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company is rolling out a new feature dubbed as the In-App Chat Support in its Windows app. With this feature, WhatsApp users can get an answer to their queries and complaints within a WhatsApp chat directly from the company’s executives. Also Read - WhatsApp on Android to soon get multi-account support feature: What this means for users

Furthermore, the report says that WhatsApp users can also choose to receive support or the answer to their query via an email if they don’t want to get the response right within the chat. The blog site says that feature will be extremely helpful for users as it will enable them to get their issues resolved or their queries answered without leaving the Windows app. In addition to this the app will also save users’ time and efforts. Also Read - Instagram adds music and translation to Notes: Here’s what that means

As far as availability is concerned, the new In-App Chat support feature is available only to the beta users who are access the messaging app via the company’s Windows-based app. Beta users will have to download the latest version of the app to in order to get access to this feature.

“If you don’t see this update on the Microsoft Store, please note that it may be released to more users over the coming days,” the report said.

It is worth noting that the In-App Chat support functionality isn’t entirely new to WhatsApp’s platform. The feature is already available to the users of WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based app. And now, the new report suggests that the company is planning to extend the same privileges to its Windows-based app as well.

Separately, earlier this month, another report suggest that the messaging platform had started rolling out a crop tool for the drawing editor in its Windows app in beta mode. This tool, as per reports, is aimed at helping users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media. It is worth noting that a similar feature exists within WhatsApp’s Android and iOS apps.