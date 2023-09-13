WhatsApp Channels in India: WhatsApp first announced the availability of Channels on its platform back in June this year. However, at the time, WhatsApp Channels were available only in Singapore and Colombia. Now, roughly three months later, the Meta-owned messaging has announced that Channels is coming to more than 150 countries across the globe including in India.

The new feature was announced by Mark Zuckerberg via an official post on Facebook wherein he said that the new Channels feature is being rolled out globally and that Channels will be accessible via a dedicated ‘Updates’ tab on WhatsApp. “Today we’re starting to roll out WhatsApp Channels globally and adding thousands of new channels that people can follow in WhatsApp. You can find Channels in the new ‘Updates’ tab,” he wrote in the post.

With this update, organisations, artists and influencers will be able to create their Channel within WhatsApp, which can then be followed by interested people. For the unversed, WhatsApp Channels, just like Instagram Channels, are a one-way-communication stream wherein the channel admins will be able to share updates with their followers. Followers of a particular channel will only be able to share their emoji reactions on a particular post. They will not be able to comment on a post as is possible in case of WhatsApp Communities.

This story is developing…