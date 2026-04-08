WhatsApp CarPlay app released: How iOS users can send messages and make calls safely while driving

After several leaks and rumors, WhatsApp has finally officially released a native CarPlay app for iPhone users. The new app will allow drivers to send messages and make calls. Additionally, they will also be able to access their favorite contacts directly from their car dashboard. WhatsApp came up with this new app with an aim to minimize distractions so drivers can keep their eyes on the road.

WhatsApp Launches CarPlay App for iPhone Users

To recall, before this update, WhatsApp users had to rely on Siri to use CarPlay. This resulted into misheard voice commands and drivers facing difficulty in seeing recent chats or contact details on the screen. Earlier, there was no dedicated interface for call history or favorite contacts. But, now with the new app, drivers can experience a clear interface on the CarPlay display. This way, they can manage essential communication safely and efficiently.

WhatsApp for CarPlay Features

The meta-owned app has included three main tabs in CarPlay app:

The first tab showcases the chat list. This means, drivers can now easily see recent chats and check for unread messages. Now, you don’t need to open full conversations, hence, reducing distractions while driving.

The second tab is about tab displaying call history to drivers. Users can now scroll through their incoming, outgoing, and missed calls with the help of timestamps and contact names. Moreover, they can also tab on the contact to return a missed call. On top of that, the interface will show profile icons next to entries for quick identification.

Talking about the third tab, it focuses on contacts. Users can quickly access the people they contact most often. They can tap on favorite contact and it will allow them to send messages or make a call with fewer steps. This tab syncs your favorite contacts on your iPhone’s WhatsApp app.

Availability and Beta Testing

To recall its first appearance, the CarPlay app was available to beta testers on TestFlight. This testing helped WhatsApp to gather feedback on usability and its performance. The minor issues were also addressed under this testing. Once the testing is done, the official app was released on the App Store with WhatsApp version 26.13.74.

Now, users can install the update to see the app appear automatically on the CarPlay dashboard when your iPhone is connected.

Privacy and Security are Main Focus

Keeping privacy and security as the main focus, messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted inside CarPlay app. It means you can use chat and call securely without worrying about compromised privacy.

How to Install the App

To download WhatsApp CarPlay, first install the latest WhatsApp for iOS update from your App Store.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

As soon as you are connected to the CarPlay, the app will appear on the dashboard. This will give you immediate access to messaging and calls along with your favorite contacts.