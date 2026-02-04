Unknown caller? Truecaller Community Suggestions will help you

Unknown calls are part of daily life now. Some turn out to be important, while others are clearly spam. To make this guessing game easier, Truecaller has introduced a new feature called Community Suggestions, which is currently rolling out to users in India. Also Read: Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched In India: Features, Price, And Battery Life

Instead of just showing a name or spam alert, the app now tries to add context to unknown numbers, helping you decide whether the call deserves your attention or not. Also Read: Missed A Call? Truecaller’s New Voicemail Lets You Read Messages Instantly

What Is Truecaller Community Suggestions?

Community Suggestions is a caller-identification upgrade that displays user-generated “tags” on a contact card. These tags can include details such as the caller’s profession, company, location, or role. Also Read: iPhone Users To Lose Truecaller Call Recording Feature From THIS Date: How To Save Your Recorded Calls

For example, if multiple users identify a number as belonging to an HR executive from a tech company, the contact card may reflect something similar. This way, you’re not going in blind when your phone rings.

The feature still keeps Truecaller’s existing colour indicators intact, red cards for spam callers and blue cards for genuine but unknown numbers.

How Does It Work?

The system is built on user feedback but doesn’t rely on a single report. Tags are displayed only when several users submit similar suggestions over time. Once submitted, the inputs go through AI-based analysis along with human moderation. The goal is to highlight suggestions that are meaningful while filtering out unclear, repetitive, or inappropriate labels. Truecaller also says it blocks personal or offensive tags to prevent misuse. Even attempts to bypass filters using symbols or altered spellings are reviewed before anything appears publicly.

The biggest advantage here is clarity. Knowing a caller might be from a bank, delivery service, or recruitment agency can help you decide whether to answer immediately, call back later, or ignore it altogether. It also strengthens spam protection by building on the platform’s existing reporting system. With millions contributing feedback, the caller database becomes more dynamic and up to date.

How To Submit Community Suggestions

Sharing feedback is simple. After a call ends, Truecaller may ask whether the number was spam. If the contact is saved, you might also be prompted to confirm or correct the name.

You can then add tags such as business type, job role, or company. These suggestions are combined with inputs from other users before being considered for display.