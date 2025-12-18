Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched In India: Features, Price, And Battery Life

Boat has quietly stepped deeper into the health-tech space with the launch of the Valour Ring 1, a smart ring that focuses on continuous health tracking without the distraction of a screen. Launched under Boat’s performance-oriented sub-brand Valour, the new ring targets users who want health insights running in the background, while still wearing a regular watch or no wearable at all. Also Read: Missed A Call? Truecaller’s New Voicemail Lets You Read Messages Instantly

Instead of flashy notifications or displays, the Valour Ring 1 is all about subtle tracking and long-term health data.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Design And Fit

The Valour Ring 1 is built using a lightweight titanium frame and weighs under 6 grams. It comes in a Carbon Black matte finish and is available in sizes 7 to 12. To avoid sizing issues, Boat offers a home sizing kit, allowing users to measure their finger accurately before the final ring is delivered. This is important, as smart rings rely heavily on a snug fit for accurate readings.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Health Tracking Features

Despite its compact size, the Valour Ring 1 packs a wide range of health sensors. It offers:

24×7 heart rate monitoring

Heart Rate Variability (HRV) insights

SpO₂ tracking

Step and activity tracking

Skin temperature insights

Stress monitoring

VO₂ Max estimation

All health data is accessed through the Boat Crest app, which has received a refreshed interface to make trends and insights easier to understand.

Sleep tracking is another core focus of the ring. It supports sleep-stage analysis and daytime nap detection, helping users understand both night-time rest and short recovery breaks during the day.

For workouts, the Valour Ring 1 supports 40+ sports modes, including walking, running, cycling, and strength training. While it’s not meant to replace a sports watch for hardcore athletes, it covers most everyday fitness routines well.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Battery life

One of the biggest advantages of a screen-free wearable is battery life. Boat claims up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. Charging happens via USB Type-C, and a full charge takes under 90 minutes. The ring is also built for daily wear, with 5 ATM water resistance for showers and swimming, along with 6H scratch resistance.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Price and availability

The Boat Valour Ring 1 is priced at Rs 11,999 and is available via Amazon, Flipkart, Boat’s official website, and select offline stores. Buyers also get a health benefits package worth Rs 5,000 and a 1-year warranty.