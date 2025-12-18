Missed A Call? Truecaller’s New Voicemail Lets You Read Messages Instantly

Truecaller is slowly turning missed calls into something more useful. The company has now launched a free voicemail feature for Android users in India, letting people receive, read, and manage voice messages directly inside the Truecaller app. Also Read: Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched In India: Features, Price, And Battery Life

The idea is simple: if you miss a call, the caller can leave a message, and you can read what it was about – without calling back blindly or listening to long recordings. One of the biggest highlights of this rollout is language support. Truecaller's voicemail transcription works in 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Punjabi, Sanskrit, and Urdu.

How Truecaller’s voicemail works

Unlike traditional voicemail services that require dialling a separate number or remembering PINs, Truecaller's voicemail is built directly into the app. Once enabled, callers can leave a voice message when your call goes unanswered.

The voicemail is recorded and then automatically transcribed using AI, turning the message into text within seconds. This makes it easy to check messages during meetings, while travelling, or in situations where listening to audio isn’t convenient. All voicemail messages appear under a dedicated Voicemail tab inside the app. You can still listen to the audio if they want, with the option to change playback speed.

Since voicemail is tied into Truecaller’s existing spam detection system, calls flagged as spam can be filtered automatically. This means you can safely ignore suspicious calls and still check later if something important was left behind.

On the privacy front, Truecaller says voicemail recordings are stored locally on the device, not on external servers. This gives you more control over their messages and reduces concerns around data access.

What about Premium users?

The voicemail feature is currently free for all Android users in India, including those without a Premium subscription. However, Premium users get access to an upgraded experience through Truecaller Assistant, which can answer calls on your behalf, interact with callers, and offer personalised greetings.

To use voicemail, you will need to update to the latest version of the Truecaller app and enable call forwarding on your number.