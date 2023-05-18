Uber has found a safe way of helping teenagers hail a cab

Uber is coming up with new features that will enable people of all ages to access its ride-hailing service with ease. These new features will even allow teens less than eighteen years of age to ride alone for the first time. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) review: An expensive powerhouse for ultimate gaming

Uber unveiled these features at its annual product event on May 17. The upcoming teen accounts feature will allow teens in the age group of 13 and 17 years to hail rides without any companions. The new feature will allow their parents to monitor them remotely through the app.

Earlier, teens under the age of eighteen years were not allowed to hail rides without being accompanied during the ride by an adult.

The new features will roll out on May 22 and for now, these are limited to selected metro areas in the United States and Canada. Selected cities include New York City, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston.

Uber has planned wide availability of these features and they will be rolled out in many more cities in the upcoming months.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the option would assist families in coping with the “chaos” of transporting their kids and emphasized the company’s safety features to ensure that “parents can feel secure,” as reported by CNN Business.

Accounts under the new features will include OTP that teens will share with the cab driver before onboarding the cab. In addition to this, the app will also have an audio recording of the ride. Furthermore, parents can monitor the ride’s progress through the app.

The app will also allow parents to directly contact the cab driver during the ride and Uber’s support team in case they need any assistance.

“Only experienced and highly-rated drivers will be eligible to complete trips with teens,” Uber CEO said.

These features are designed after consultation with Safe Kids Worldwide NGO, as per Uber.

Meanwhile, Uber recently announced a new feature, which will allow users to book flights directly in the app for customers in the UK. Uber partnered with Canada-based travel agency Hopper to sell national and international flights through the ride-sharing app. Essentially, Uber will let users in the UK book flight tickets just as they would on a ticketing platform besides booking rides.

“Perfect for business travelers and tourists alike, our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute in the Uber app,” Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, said in a statement.