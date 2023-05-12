Uber now lets you book flight tickets from its app, but not everyone can use it

Ride-hailing platform Uber has announced a new feature, which will allow users to book flights directly in the app for customers in the UK. Uber partnered with Canada-based travel agency Hopper to sell national and international flights through the ride-sharing app. Essentially, Uber will let users in the UK book flight tickets just as they would on a ticketing platform besides booking rides. Also Read - Uber expands its Reserve service to six more cities: How to use it

"Perfect for business travellers and tourists alike, our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute in the Uber app," Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company said that the new functionality strengthens Uber's ambition to create a seamless door-to-door travel solution. "The addition of flights to the Uber app is a big win for UK consumers who are looking for an easier way to book travel. This new partnership will offer Uber users choice, transparency and flexibility when booking flights, all in the same place they are already booking their other transportation," Frederic Lalonde, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopper said in a statement.

How it works

To book a flight, Uber app users simply need to enter their travel details, including where they will be travelling to and from along with dates. Customers will then be able to choose their departing and returning flights if booking a round trip. Users will be able to select seats and pay in the app for major carriers, just like they would for any Uber service. The tickets, apart from being available in the Uber app, will be sent to the registered email address of users.

The company further mentioned that the new product rollout follows the launch of “Directions to pickup” — a new feature that provides user-friendly maps and guides for those looking for Uber pickup points at some of the world’s busiest airports. In addition to the extensive Uber travel offering, the ride-hailing platform also rolled out access to nationwide car rentals on the app enabling riders to explore everything the UK has to offer.

The new Uber flight booking service is currently available in the UK and the company has not said anything on whether or not it will expand to more countries, including India.

— Written with inputs from IANS