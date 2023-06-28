Twitter users will now have more room to express themselves in one tweet with another limit expansion. In the latest move, the platform has increased the character limit for a tweet to 25,000 for paid users. Also Read - Twitter failed to pay promised bonuses to employees. It's now facing another lawsuit.

Prachi Poddar, an engineer at Twitter, made this announcement last week by posting a long tweet. She said that the long-form tweet limit has been increased from 10,000 to 25,000. Also Read - OpenAI reportedly planning to launch store for AI models

“We have increased NoteTweet (aka longform Tweet) limit from 10k to 25k characters. Enjoy longer NoteTweet and happy tweeting!,” Prachi said via Twitter. Also Read - Music publishers are suing Twitter over copyright violations: Check details

We have increased NoteTweet (aka longform Tweet) limit from 10k to 25k characters. Enjoy longer NoteTweet and happy tweeting! 🥂 https://t.co/7ILGxLAd32 — Prachi Poddar (@imPrachiPoddar) June 20, 2023

Twitter Blue support page also has been updated to reflect this change and now it says that the subscribers can tweet up to 25,000 characters. “Everyone will be able to read longer Tweets, but only Blue subscribers can create them,” the page mentions.

When did the last time Twitter increased the character limit?

Twitter first raised the limit to 4,000 characters in February and then to 10,000 characters in April, along with text formatting features such as bold and italic.

Before that, the only change Twitter had made in the last decade was to go from 140 to 280 characters, a move that users opposed.

Other features that are available to Twitter Blue subscribers

Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload longer videos, besides having a higher character limit for tweets. Since December last year, paid users could upload 60-minute videos in 1080p and in addition to this, Twitter has allowed also paid subscribers to upload two-hour videos since last month.

The video expansion feature was mentioned in a lawsuit filed by music publishers who accused Twitter of not stopping unlicensed music usage on the platform.

Meanwhile, the social media company is being sued for allegedly not paying workers millions of dollars in bonuses that it promised them, adding to its legal troubles since Elon Musk bought it. The proposed class action was filed in San Francisco federal court by Mark Schobinger, who was the senior director of compensation at Twitter and left last month.

Schobinger claims that Twitter also called X Corp, promised employees 50 percent of their target bonuses for 2022 before and after Musk’s acquisition, but never paid them. The lawsuit accuses Twitter of breach of contract.

Twitter, which no longer has a media relations office, replied to a request for comment on the lawsuit with a poop emoji.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the lawyer of Schobinger, also represents former Twitter workers in various lawsuits and around 2,000 individual arbitration cases arising from the mass layoffs that Musk ordered last year.