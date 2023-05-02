Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the micro-blogging site has been through a lot of changes. These changes range from Musk firing 80 percent of Twitter’s staff to changing Twitter’s verification process to changing auto-replies to press with poop emojis. Also Read - Twitter to introduce per-article charging next month, says Elon Musk

Due to all this, the micro-blogging site has been in the news for quite some time. It was in the news again on Monday when a minor edit in the bio of legacy verified Twitter users' accounts resulted in them getting back their blue tick, albeit briefly. The blue tick disappeared once they refreshed the page.

It does not matter what text users are adding to their bio.

Some Twitter users even got their blue ticks back on adding a few spaces in their bio. The blue tick even showed, “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or any other notable category.”

It is unclear whether their followers can see the blue tick appearing. The bug must have been caused by a glitch involving internal designation on Twitter as Twitter still retains code that shows which accounts are legacy verified, as opposed to blue verified, as per TechCrunch.

Chaos prevailed at Twitter on April 20 when Elon Musk finally decided to move forward with his decision to remove all legacy blue ticks and replace them with paid blue verification marks under Twitter Blue.

However, legacy blue check marks were returned to some celebrities’ accounts and accounts with high follower count without any charge. Some reports suggest Twitter may soon announce steps to cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription for those who wish to cancel their free subscription.

Under Twitter Blue, in India, a user has to shell out Rs 900 a month or Rs 9400 a year to get a blue checkmark along with other perks such as an option to edit a tweet, upload longer videos and early access to new features among others.

Further, Elon Musk has announced that an account with subscription to Twitter Blue will be prioritised in replies, mentions & search. Meanwhile, Twitter has started labelling tweets that are flagged as potentially violating its rules and policy. This has been done to ensure their limited visibility on the platform.