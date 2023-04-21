Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Starting Thursday, the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform began revoking the coveted blue checkmark. The change was noticed by Twitter users sometime last night. Consequently, thousands of journalists, politicians, and government officials around the world lost their blue ticks.
Twitter has started removing blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts, and all hell seems to have broken loose. Starting Thursday, the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform began revoking the coveted blue checkmark. The change was noticed by Twitter users sometime last night. Consequently, thousands of journalists, politicians, and government officials around the world lost their blue ticks.