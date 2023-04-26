Twitter has started labelling tweets that are flagged as potentially violating its rules and policy. This has been done to ensure their limited visibility on the platform. Elon Musk-owned company last week announced the new labelling process. Also Read - Twitter Blue, Grey, Gold labels: What are they and how to get them

Twitter’s Twitter Safety tweeted, “Freedom of Speech, not reach.” This means Twitter will not outrightly remove a tweet from the platform, but it will limit its reach through labelling. Also Read - Twitter restores blue checks for dead celebrities

In a blog post, Twitter said, “We believe Twitter users have the right to express their opinions and ideas without fear of censorship. These beliefs are the foundation of Freedom of Speech, not Freedom of Reach – our enforcement philosophy which means, where appropriate, restricting the reach of Tweets that violate our policies by making the content less discoverable.”

Twitter said that restricting the reach of a tweet allows it to move beyond the binary “leave up versus take down” approach to content moderation.

Twitter further said, “However, like other social platforms, we have not historically been transparent when we’ve taken this action.” Through the labelling action, Twitter claims, it brings a new level of transparency in enforcement action.

The labelled tweet will be visible to the author and other users of Twitter, and they can even check which policy the tweet potentially violates. Twitter also shared a sample tweet showing how the label will look like. The text in the labelled tweet will say, “Visibility Limited: This Tweet may violate Twitter’s rule against Hateful Conduct.”

Furthermore, the social media giant said that it will not place ads adjacent to the labelled content. Tweets with such labels will not show up in search results, recommendations or timelines — those tweets will be hidden in both the “For You” and “Following timelines”. Additionally, the company will restrict Likes, replies, Retweets, Quote Tweets, bookmarks, share, or pin to profile.

Authors can submit feedback to Twitter if they think their Tweet has been incorrectly labelled. But Twitter said, “Currently, submitting feedback does not guarantee you will receive a response or that your Tweet’s reach will be restored.”

Twitter will currently label tweets which violate its hateful conduct policy. However, the company said, “We plan to expand their application to other applicable policy areas in the coming months.”