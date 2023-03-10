Telegram has rolled out massive update to its Android and iOS apps. This update brings a host of new features including a new power saver mode, playback speed, new interactive emojis, and read time in groups among other things. In addition to that, the update also brings improved folder support for iOS and dynamic order for sticker packs to its Android and iOS apps. So, here are all the new features coming to Telegram: Also Read - Meta is bringing Messenger back to Facebook app: Here’s how your experience will change

Power saving mode Also Read - WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

Telegram is getting a new Power Saving Mode. This new feature can be set to automatically turn on when a user’s phone’s battery reaches a certain percent, and it helps in conserving the precious battery life. Futhermore, the company says that iOS users can also use power saving settings to limit background updates. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to delete a message in Instagram chat

How to use: Settings > Power Saving.

Granular Playback Speed

Telegram already enables users to change playback speed for videos, podcasts, and voice and video messages. Now, the company has improved this functionality by using the 2x button to choose any speed between 0.2x–2.5x.

How to use: Tap the three dots near the video > Tap Playback Speed > Adjust the slider.

Read time in small groups

Groups that have less than 100 members will now show read receipts, which is essentially the time when your messages were read by each person.

Auto-send invite links

Another feature that Telegram has introduced for its users lets them control who is allowed to add them to groups. “If you’re inviting someone who restricts this, you can now quickly send them an invite link as a message,” the company wrote in a blog post.

How to use: Settings > Privacy and Security > Groups and Channels.

Dynamic order for sticker packs

Now Telegram users can set the ordering of their sticker packs. “As of the previous update, recently used sticker packs move to the top of your panel for easy access. If you want your packs to stay where they are, you can tap the gear icon in the sticker panel and switch off Dynamic Pack Order,” the company added.

Improved folder support for iOS

Now, Telegram’s iOS users can mark all chats in a folder as read with one tap. When forwarding messages, folders can be used to quickly find the right chat.

Telegram said that these features will be coming to Android in one of the next updates.

New animated emojis

Telegram has also introduced 10 new custom emoji packs for Telegram Premium users.

New interactive emojis and reactions

Telegram has also added six new emojis to the mix. These new emojis can also be used as reactions.

What else

Beyond these, Telegram has opened its Great Bug Hunt program to everyone so that anyone can report issues in the app. “While we’re working on the next update, everyone is welcome to use bugs.telegram.org to report issues to our team and leave suggestions via suggestions.telegram.org,” the company wrote.

The company also said that bot developers can now fully localise their bots by translating bot descriptions and the ‘What can this bot do?’ sections into multiple languages.