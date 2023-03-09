comscore WhatsApp is introducing 'Push name within chat list' feature: How it works
WhatsApp is rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta

It will be useful for participants in large group chats where it is difficult to keep track of who is who.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Push name within the chat list” feature on iOS beta. Beta testers will now see push names within the chat list instead of the phone numbers every time they receive a message from an unknown group member, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

WhatsApp to roll out ‘Push name within the chat list’

This feature will make it easier for the users to understand who the unknown contact is without any need to save the number as a new contact. Also Read - How to send Holi wishes on Whatsapp with Stickers and Gifs

It will be useful for participants in large group chats where it is difficult to keep track of who is who. Also Read - Upcoming WhatsApp feature to let you set expiry date for groups

This feature is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups.

When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date.

Additionally, iOS beta testers are also getting a new text editor. The new text editor will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by simply tapping one of the font options available above the keyboard.

It is already possible to change the text font, but the new interface will make it easier for users to quickly choose the font they want.

Also, it will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre or right, which will give users more control over formatting their text within images, videos and GIFs.

With the new text editor, users will also be able to change the text background colour. New fonts will be available when the revamped text editor will be released to some beta testers.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 1:23 PM IST
