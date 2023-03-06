Google’s Android versions in the past were known by their dessert names. It all started with Android 1.5, which was nicknamed Cupcake, but then, unfortunately, Google dropped the dessert naming scheme years later with Android 9. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro Review: A reliable colour-changing partner

However, behind the scene, Google still internally has dessert codenames for every Android version. For example: the Android 13 is called Tiramisu and the Android 14 is being codenamed Upside down cake. Also Read - Android 13-based ColorOS 13 coming to Oppo Reno8 series, F19 Pro, more in March: Check details

Now, Mishal Rahman has discovered the codename for the upcoming Android 15 V. The Android version will be internally called ‘Vanilla Ice Cream’. Also Read - Windows 11 update: Microsoft introduces Phone Link for iOS, Notepad gets tabs, more

It's a bit earlier than usual, but it seems the internal dessert code-name for Android 15 V has been revealed: "Vanilla Ice Cream". pic.twitter.com/pRTFJ4iIfO — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 3, 2023

This is way too early to know anything about the Android version since it will only release for everyone in H2 of 2024.

Android dessert codename history

Android 1.5: Cupcake

Android 1.6: Donut

Android 2.0: Eclair

Android 2.2: Froyo

Android 2.3: Gingerbread

Android 3.0: Honeycomb

Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich

Android 4.1: Jelly Bean

Android 4.4 KitKat

Android 5.0: Lolipop

Android 6.0: Marshmallow

Android 7.0: Nougat

Android 8.0: Oreo

Android 9:0: Pie

Android 10: Quince Tart

Android 11: Red Velvet Cake

Andriod 12: Snow Cone

Android 13: Tiramisu

Android 14: Upside down Cake (Upcoming)

Android 15: Vanilla Ice Cream (Upcoming)

Google’s Android 14 is releasing later this year

In other news about Android, Google launched the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 last month for Pixel smartphones.

The supported Pixel phones include Google’s Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

The upcoming Android version will be rolled out in phases. Following is the rollout schedule.

Android 14 release schedule

Android 14 Developer Preview 1 – February (Already released)

Android 14 Developer Preview 2 – March

Android 14 Beta 1 – April

Android 14 Beta 2 – May

Android 14 Platform Stability 1 – June

Android 14 Platform Stability 2 – March

Features of Android 14

Some of the notable features of Android 14 include App cloning, more customization options, pre-app language preferences, advanced memory protection, deletion of carrier-installed bloatware, and more.

Other than this, if you are interested in knowing more about the Android 14 Developer Preview, you can head to Google’s official website here.