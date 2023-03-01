comscore Swiggy, Zomato allege delivery partners in Delhi being harassed over new bike taxi curbs
News

Swiggy, Zomato allege delivery partners in Delhi being harassed over new bike taxi curbs

Apps

Delhi government recently banned bike taxi services in the capital and now confused RTO officials are wrongly fining Swiggy and Zomato delivery partners.

zomatoreuters

Online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have alleged that their delivery partners operating in Delhi are being harassed and fined over the new curbs on bike taxi services in the national capital. Swiggy on Wednesday said the recent changes in regulations on bike taxi services in Delhi have caused confusion and disruption to their services, creating panic among their delivery executives. Also Read - Swiggy announces Dineout offers for all users across Delhi, Mumbai and more cities

A Swiggy spokesperson told IANS that their delivery executives are being wrongly issued challans despite the notification being applicable only to bike taxi service providers. “Some challans that have been issued to our delivery executives are in excess of Rs 15,000,” said the company spokesperson. Also Read - Zomato Everyday launched to serve home-cooked meals through app

This has “created fear and apprehension among our delivery executives”, who are crucial in ensuring that our customers receive their orders on time. Also Read - IAMAI asks Delhi govt to consult stakeholders before penalising bike taxi platforms

A Zomato spokesperson told IANS that “while the notice is only for passenger vehicles, there is some misinterpretation on the ground”.

In a letter sent to the Delhi government’s transport department and seen by IANS, Dinker Vashisht, Group Vice President, Public Policy, Regulatory and Sustainability at Swiggy, wrote that the directions have been misinterpreted by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, who have started issuing challans to delivery partners.

“This has led to disruption of services, and confusion among the delivery partners, who are now apprehensive of providing their service with a fear of being penalised and harassed while on duty,” Vashisht said, urging the Delhi government to intervene and give an assurance to delivery partners and last-mile delivery aggregators.

“Ensuring that our delivery executives can operate smoothly and serve our customers without any interruptions is our top priority,” said the company.

Last week, ride-hailing major Uber asked the Delhi government to create a level-playing field for two-wheeler mobility rides for commuters.

The company said that different electrification mandates for ridesharing and delivery sectors, not only lead to inequitable sharing of responsibility but “seriously disadvantage the entire industry”.

Carrying passengers on bike taxis bearing private registration numbers has been made a punishable offence and may attract fines up to Rs 10,000, according to a circular issued by the Transport Department of the Delhi government.

Delhi uses two-wheelers across ridesharing platforms, accounting for estimated 20 lakh trips every month. In 2022, over 19 lakh trips took place to and from metro stations in NCR on Uber Moto, underscoring the need-gap bike taxis to fill in solving the last-mile commute.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 2:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Swiggy, Zomato allege delivery partners in Delhi being harassed over new bike taxi curbs

Microsoft is bringing iMessage to Windows 11 PCs: Check details

Internet speeds for Jio and Airtel improved since the launch of 5G service in India: Report

Mobile download speeds in India jumped by 115 percent after 5G rollout

New Windows 11 update adds screen recording to Snipping Tool, tabs to Notepad, third-party widgets

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video