Spotify has rolled out a new feature that lets its users watch full-length horizontal music videos on its platform. The feature works in a way that is similar to YouTube videos with one major caveat. Spotify users can seamlessly switch between audio and video while a song is playing at anytime — a functionality YouTube doesn’t offer.

“Spotify is where fans go to dive deeper into an artist’s music. So, whether you’re a superfan who wants to rewatch the videos you love and share them with friends, or a casual fan on the lookout for new releases, music videos create a new point of connection with artists,” Spotify wrote in a blog post announcing the development.

Simply put, users can look for any song on Spotify, as they normally do, and if the music video for that song is available users will be able to watch the video or switch to the audio version while the song is playing. But there’s a catch.

Spotify’s music videos aren’t available to all

According to the details shared by the music streaming giant, Spotify is launching its music videos feature in beta mode in just 11 countries. The list includes the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya. It is worth noting that the feature isn’t available in the US and India yet. However, the company has confirmed that it plans to bring its music videos feature to more users in more countries in the near future after getting feedback from its users.

But that’s not the only caveat. Spotify has also confirmed that its music videos feature is available only to Spotify Premium subscribers in the 11 countries where the feature is launching in beta.

Wait, there’s more.

Spotify has said that as the feature starts becoming available to users, music videos of select artists will be available on the platform. The list includes Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Aluna and Asake. Obviously, the company plans to expand its music videos portfolio before formally making the feature available to its users globally.

How to watch music videos on Spotify?

Step 1: Open Spotify on iPhone, Android phone, desktop, or TV.

Step 2: Select the ‘Switch to Video’ toggle to look for supported music tracks.

Now any video you play will begin with a video within the Now Playing view.

Step 3: Press ‘Switch to Audio’ to play just the audio of the song.