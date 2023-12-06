Spotify is a great way to discover new music and share your favourites with your friends. You can see what your friends are listening to and follow their playlists on Spotify, as long as you know how to find them. In this article, we’ll show you how to find and follow your friends on Spotify using different devices.

A step-by-step guide on how to find friends on Spotify

If you have the Spotify app on your Android or iOS device, you can use it to find your Facebook friends who also have Spotify accounts. Here are the steps to do that:

Step 1: Open the Spotify app and tap the Settings icon in the top-right corner of the Home screen.

Step 2: Tap your name (View Profile) to go to your profile page.

Step 3: Tap the three-dot icon (⋮ on Android or ᐧᐧᐧ on iOS) to see more options.

Step 4: Tap Find friends to see a list of your Facebook friends who use Spotify. You need to connect your Facebook account to Spotify first if you haven’t done so.

Step 5: Tap Add friend next to the name of the person you want to follow, or tap Follow All to follow all of them at once. You can unfollow them later if you change your mind.

How to find and follow your friends on Spotify using your computer

If you have the Spotify app on your Windows or Mac computer, you can use it to find your Facebook friends who also have Spotify accounts and see their live activity on the right side of the app. Here are the steps to do that:

Step 1: Open the Spotify app and click the Add Friends button in the Friend Activity sidebar on the right side of the app. If you don’t see the sidebar, click the icon next to your profile picture to toggle it.

Step 2: Click the Connect with Facebook button and follow the instructions to link your Facebook account to Spotify. You need to enter your Facebook login information to complete the process.

Step 3: You will see a list of your Facebook friends who use Spotify. Click the Add friend button next to the name of the person you want to follow. You can also click the Follow button on their profile page if you visit it.