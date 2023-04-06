comscore Snapchat introduces safety measures for its My AI chatbot
Snapchat is making its 'My AI' chatbot safer with these new tools

Snapchat now uses proactive detection tools to scan My AI conversations for potentially nonconforming text and then takes action on the same.

Snapchat has announced new tools that will make its recently launched AI chatbot “My AI” experience safer, including an age-appropriate filter and insights for parents. Also Read - Fun play experiences to more utility experiences, how AR is evolving: Interview with Snap's Joe Darko

After discovering some of the potential for misuse of the AI chatbot, the company said it learned people were trying to “trick the chatbot into providing responses that do not conform to our guidelines”. Also Read - Snapchat a happy place for 4 out of 5 Indian users

As a result of learning, the company has shared an update on some of the safety enhancements and said to launch a few tools to keep the AI responses in check. Also Read - Snapchat introduces 'Content Controls' on Family Center, helps parents limit content for kids

In age-appropriate experience, the company said it has worked vigorously to improve its responses to inappropriate Snapchatter requests, regardless of a Snapchatter’s age, after launching My AI.

It uses proactive detection tools to scan My AI conversations for potentially nonconforming text and take action.

Moreover, the company also “implemented a new age signal for My AI utilising a Snapchatter’s birthdate, so that even if a Snapchatter never tells My AI their age in a conversation, the chatbot will consistently take their age into consideration when engaging in conversation”.

Through the in-app Family Center, Snapchat mentioned that it will provide parents with more insight into their teens’ interactions with My AI, in the coming weeks.

With this, parents will be able to use Family Center to see if their teens are communicating with My AI, and how often.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 6, 2023 12:38 PM IST
Snapchat brings safety enhancements in its My AI chatbot

