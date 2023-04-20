Snap at its Partner Summit 2023 announced a slew of features and updates that it’s bringing to the Snapchat app. Additionally, it also revealed plans for its AR Enterprise Services (ARES) and disclosed new partnerships with brands. Also Read - Snapchat to broaden its Sounds library

Snap also revealed that its core app, Snapchat, now has 750 million monthly active users, and out of these, 3 million+ users have subscribed to the Snapchat Plus subscription.

Generative AI Lenses

Snap is updating Snapchat with a new generation of Lenses powered by Generative AI. Snapchatters can transform themselves and their environment into an animated sci-fi scene with the first generative AI Lens, Cosmic Lens.

More AI-generated lenses are expected to come soon.

Lens recommendation

One of the interesting updates the social media/instant messaging app is getting is the ability to suggest Lenses based on the photos you captured. This means if you captured a dog, get ready to get a doggy lens recommendation.

Improved Lens Carousel Algorithm

The Lens carousel algorithm is getting improved. The new algorithm will now recommend Lenses based on Snapchatters’ unique preferences.

Calling Lenses

Snap is enhancing the video calling experience by bringing Calling Lenses. Users can now use Lenses when they are talking to others on a video call. They can play games, solve puzzles, and do a lot more with the Calling Lenses.

After Dark stories

Now, you no longer have to check everyone’s story to see what they posted at night. Snaps posted after 8 PM will be shared directly as After Dark stories so that it’s easier for everyone to see what happened late at night.

Friendship Flashback

Usually, Snaps get deleted by default in chats, however, we do save memorable or important Snaps and messages. Snapchat has now updated the app with Friendship Flashback, which will show a throwback of the Snaps and messages that you both saved in a chat.

Communities for more schools

Snapchat introduced Communities sometime back for select schools. The feature allows classmates to share snaps and messages in a school community on the Snapchat app.

Now, the feature will be rolling to more schools.

Snap Map updates

Snapchat users will now be able to share live locations so that their friends get to know where they are in real time. Additionally, Snap Map is also getting a new ‘Popular Last Night Tag’. This feature will let others know what was trending last night at a specific location.

Snapchat activity center

The Snapchat activity center will now show the upcoming birthdays of your friends and their activities.

Bitmoji gets depth

Bitmoji is slowly shifting from looking more cartoony to 3D. Bitmoji or Snapchat avatars will now have more depth to them. Snapchat is also collaborating with Marvel to help accessorize Bitmoji as per Marvel characters.

My AI features

My AI, the AI chatbot that was so far accessible to Snapchat Plus users, is now going free for everyone. My AI is also getting several updates, enhancing the chatting as well as the visual experience.

You can now style your AI chatbot’s avatar with thousands of unique Bitmoji variations.

Furthermore, you can name your chatbot and share Snaps with it. The chatbot will also reply and converse accordingly. Interestingly, it will also send a unique generative Snap using AI.

Lastly, you will now be able to bring My AI into conversations with friends. All you need to do is mention My AI and ask questions on behalf of the group. This will eliminate the need of opening your My AI chat to ask questions.