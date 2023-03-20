comscore Snapchat a happy place for 4 out of 5 Indian users
Snapchat a happy place for 4 out of 5 Indian users

Snapchat creative lenses and filters are the number one feature that helps users celebrate festivals and special occasions with loved ones.

About four out of five digital users in India consider Snapchat as their fun, happy place, while, 87 percent of users consider Snapchat as “the best” platform compared to other platforms in the competition for using creative lenses/filters, sharing special/happy moments with dear ones, a new report showed on Monday — being celebrated as the International Day of Happiness. Also Read - Snapchat introduces 'Content Controls' on Family Center, helps parents limit content for kids

According to the Internet-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov, Snapchat’s creative lenses, and filters are the number one feature that helps users celebrate festivals and special occasions with loved ones. Also Read - No pressure! Snapchat+ users can freeze their Streaks soon

“The use of creative filters and lenses is a standout feature for Snapchat users. But it also goes beyond this for users. Many see the platform as a mode that helps them connect with their community and celebrate festivals with loved ones,” Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India said. Also Read - OpenAI releases an API for ChatGPT and Whisper: Snapchat and Shopify amongst early users

The report said that there is a lot of interest among users for Snapchat’s AR shopping try-on lenses.

These try-on lenses add a playful twist to their shopping experience, enabling them to find new and relevant products in a fun and practical way.

When shopping using AR lenses, four out of five users said they would be less likely to return clothing if they could try it on first.

“It is wonderful to see that Snapchat is helping spread happiness across India through the use of innovative AR technology for visual messaging,” Kanishk Khanna, Director, Media Partnerships for APAC, Snap Inc said.

Further, the report said that about 63 per cent of users feel secure sharing stories and photographs on Snapchat, which enables them to express their creativity and have fun while building relationships with friends and family.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 20, 2023 2:50 PM IST
