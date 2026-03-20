Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 launch date in India confirmed: Check expected secs, design, more

After weeks of leaks, renders, and hands-on glimpses, Samsung has finally confirmed the arrival timeline of its next Galaxy A-series smartphones in India. While the company hasn’t officially named the devices yet, all signs point toward the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 making their debut. Also Read: Aadhaar app on new phones? Why Apple, Samsung and others are pushing back

The launch is scheduled for March 25 at 5:30 PM IST, and interested users can already hit the “Notify Me” option on Samsung’s official website to stay updated. Also Read: Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold is already being discontinued just 3 months after launch: What went wrong

What we know about the design so far

Both phones have been leaking consistently over the past few weeks, and the latest renders give a clearer idea of what to expect. Also Read: Samsung is paying to keep the Galaxy S26 Ultra? What Reddit user claims

The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are likely to follow Samsung’s familiar Key Island design, featuring a flat frame and a clean rear panel. At the back, both devices are expected to come with a triple camera setup arranged vertically, an LED flash placed outside the camera module, and a centred punch-hole display on the front.

Colour options also seem fairly sorted at this point. The Galaxy A57 may arrive in Charcoal, Icy Blue, Lilac, and Navy, while the Galaxy A37 could come in Charcoal, Grey Green, and Lavender.

Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 expected specifications and features

On the hardware side, Samsung is likely to stick with its in-house chipsets for both models. The Galaxy A57 is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 1680 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It may feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaks suggest that it may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 could be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and may pack a 5,000mAh battery. Both phones are also expected to include a 50MP main camera and could come with an IP68-rated build, making them more durable for everyday use.

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The March 25 event is likely to focus on mid-range upgrades – better displays, refined design, and improved performance with newer Exynos chips. Samsung may also highlight software features and long-term update support, which has been a key selling point for its A-series phones.