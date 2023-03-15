Fitbit Premium s most important is now free for all

Google hosted its The Checkup event last night wherein the company shared details about the updates to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based health research. In addition to that, the company announced a host of new health-centric updates to its platform. One of the more interesting updates that Google announced was regarding Fitbit Premium’s Health Metrics Dashboard. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a now support 5G in India

What does Fitbit’s Health Metrics Dashboard offer

For the unversed, Fitbit's Health Metrics Dashboard is a part of its Premium offering. Fitbit Premium costs Rs 821.58 in India for the monthly subscription plan and Rs 6,578.37 for the yearly plan. As a part of Fitbit Premium, users get to a host of health metrics including daily readiness score, stress management score and breakdown, health and fitness stats, wellness report, advanced skin temperature details, over 200 mindfulness sessions, over 200 workouts and sleep score breakdown.

Fitbit Premium also gives subscribers access to health metrics trends for past 90 days. The health metrices that this functionality gives access to include — Breathing rate, Heart-rate variability (HRV), Skin temperature, Oxygen saturation (SpO2) and Resting heart rate (RHR). Fitbit cautions that these metrices 'are not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition' and that they are 'intended to provide information that can help you manage your well-being'. Simply said, while this data cannot be used to diagnose a disease, it can be used to keep a track of a user's overall well-being, especially if they notice a deviation from their general trends.

What has Google announced

Now, Google at its The Checkup event announced that it is making this dashboard available for free to non-Premium subscribers. “Later this month we will make more of Fitbit’s Health Metrics Dashboard feature available without a subscription to people using Fitbit with compatible devices in countries where the feature is available,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“With this update, you will be able to see trends over longer periods of time and get at-a-glance insights about what metrics changed from their baseline,” the company added.

It is worth noting that this move comes around two years after Fitbit and Google made seven-days-worth of insights from the Health Metrics Dashboard available to select users who owned some of Fitbit’s older devices even if they weren’t Premium subscribers. So, essentially what is happening now is that the company is expanding the availability of this dashboard to include 30 and 90-days worth of data.