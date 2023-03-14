comscore Google brings 'Night Sight' for better low-light photography on Pixel 6 series
    Google is rolling out faster 'Night Sight' for Pixel 6 series

    Health Connect stores users' data on the device and provides them with a set of controls to manage their health and fitness data.

    • Google had introduced faster Night Sight on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October last year.
    • Health Connect stores users' data on the device and provides them with a set of controls to manage their health and fitness data.
    • Pixel now has Health Connect built-in, giving users a powerful way to store, connect and share the data.
    Tech giant Google has announced it is rolling out faster “Night Sight” on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The tech giant had introduced faster Night Sight on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October last year. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a leaks suggests Tensor G2 chipset, 64MP camera and more

    “With the latest Feature Drop, Night Sight can now capture low-light photos faster on your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, too, thanks to new algorithms powered by Google Tensor. So you can capture special moments even if they aren’t perfectly lit,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday. Also Read - Google ends its 'Chrome Cleanup Tool' with latest update

    The company also mentioned that Pixel now has Health Connect built-in, giving users a powerful way to store, connect and share the data from their compatible health and fitness applications. Also Read - Google Translate on web gets a useful update: Here’s what’s new

    Health Connect stores users’ data on the device and provides them with a set of controls to manage their health and fitness data.

    “In the coming weeks, new sound and display settings on Wear OS 3+ will make it easier to customise audio and visual experiences on your Pixel Watch,” it added.

    Users will also be able to use mono-audio on Pixel Watch to limit the disorientation that can be caused by split-audio, and new colour-correction and greyscale modes will better optimise the display for a wider range of vision preferences.

    Last month, the tech giant announced that it is rolling out the fall detection feature to all Pixel watches.

    The fall detection feature uses motion sensors built-in to the users’ watch and on-device machine learning to determine if the wearer took a hard fall.

    Also, the Magic eraser tool is now available on all Pixel smartphones.

    Google is expected to launch Pixel 7a globally at its Google I/O 2023, which is scheduled to take place on May 10. Google Pixel 7A is likely to feature a 6.1-inch FHC+ 90Hz OLED display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and offers up to 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

    –With inputs from IANS

    • Published Date: March 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST
