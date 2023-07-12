Netflix now lets you transfer profiles to existing account

Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account)," said Netflix.

Streaming giant Netflix has updated the profile transfer feature to allow users to transfer their profile to an existing account. Using the feature, users can now transfer their viewing history, recommendations, game saves, settings, My List, and other information to any other existing account.

The company said in an updated blog post on Tuesday, “Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account).”

To transfer a profile, select the ‘Transfer Profile’ option by hovering over the profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage. Then simply follow the instructions. Also, users can always turn off the profile transfer in their account settings at any time by going into the account settings. Netflix will keep a backup of your profile on the original account in case you want to return.

How to transfer your profile

— On the web, go to Netflix’s home page by visiting its website.

— Click on the Profile you want to transfer, followed by a click on the profile icon again in the top right corner.

— Click the “Profile Transfer” option.

— Now, choose the “An Existing Account” option to transfer your profile to an existing account.

— Provide your email address and password for the account you want to move your profile to.

— Netflix will send a notification to the same email address, informing about the profile transfer.

Netflix has some guidelines on which profiles are eligible for transfer. It should not be a Kid’s profile and the accounts you are transferring from and to should be active. There should also be no PIN protection before you initiate the transfer.

The streaming platform first announced the profile transfer feature in October last year to prevent password sharing. The feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other preferences to another account.

Meanwhile, last month, the company removed the CAD 9.99 per month Basic plan in Canada for new subscribers. To get rid of ads and enable downloads, users now must pay $16.99 CAD per month for the Standard plan.

— Written with inputs from IANS