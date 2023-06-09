comscore
News

Meta unveils what Instagram's Twitter rival will look like

Apps

The upcoming app will fill in users’ information by using Instagram’s account system. The internal codename for the app is “Project 92".

  • Published: June 9, 2023 5:11 PM IST

Highlights

  • Meta’s Twitter rival app may be called “Threads” publicly.
  • Meta’s Twitter rival app will fill in users’ information from Instagram’s account system.
  • Meta said some celebrities have agreed to use the app.
meta (2)

Meta recently previewed the company’s new app that will rival Twitter in a companywide meeting. The app’s interface looks similar to Instagram, as per the screenshots shared by The Verge. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg told to protect kids on Instagram or face heavy sanctions

The new app will be based on Instagram and integrate the decentralised social media protocol, ActivityPub. It allows users to switch to other apps that support ActivityPub, such as Mastodon, and keep their accounts and followers. Also Read - Got Instagram, Facebook accounts? Here’s how to you can get verified blue tick

Meta chief product officer Chris Cox called the app “our response to Twitter”, as reported by The Verge. Also Read - Meta announces Channels for WhatsApp: Here’s everything you need to know about it

The upcoming app will fill in users’ information by using Instagram’s account system. The internal codename for the app is “Project 92,” and its public name could be “Threads”.

Taking a shot at Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter, Cox said, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution.”

He mentioned Meta’s goal for the app was “safety, ease of use, reliability” and making sure that creators have a “stable place to build and grow their audiences.”

Cox said some famous people, including DJ Slime, Oprah and the Dalai Lama, have agreed to use the app or are in discussion with the company about it.

In addition to this, he said that they started building the app in January and the company is trying to launch it as early as possible.

Meta on Wednesday brought its verified subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook to India that includes a verified badge that authenticates accounts with government ID, proactive account protection, and access to account support. Meta Verified is available for purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India via a monthly subscription for Rs 699 on iOS and Android.

Meta verification system

Meanwhile, Meta launched its paid subscription package for Instagram and Facebook users in India. The package offers a verified badge that confirms accounts with official ID, extra account security, and account support. Users can buy Meta Verified on Instagram or Facebook in India with a monthly subscription of Rs 699 on iOS and Android.

In the coming months, the company will also introduce a web purchase option for Rs 599 a month.

“We’ll also retain the verified badge for accounts that were verified before the introduction of Meta Verified,” the social network said in a statement.

With Meta Verified in India, you will get a verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2023 5:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Meta unveils what Instagram's Twitter rival will look like

Meta is testing Reels on Quest headset

Realme's Madhav Sheth may join Honor to revive phone business in India

iQOO Neo 7 Pro scheduled to launch on July 4: Details here

Google rolls out five new features for its Password Manager on Chrome: Here's what new

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy