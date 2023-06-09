Meta recently previewed the company’s new app that will rival Twitter in a companywide meeting. The app’s interface looks similar to Instagram, as per the screenshots shared by The Verge. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg told to protect kids on Instagram or face heavy sanctions

The new app will be based on Instagram and integrate the decentralised social media protocol, ActivityPub. It allows users to switch to other apps that support ActivityPub, such as Mastodon, and keep their accounts and followers.

Meta chief product officer Chris Cox called the app "our response to Twitter", as reported by The Verge.

The upcoming app will fill in users’ information by using Instagram’s account system. The internal codename for the app is “Project 92,” and its public name could be “Threads”.

Taking a shot at Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter, Cox said, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution.”

He mentioned Meta’s goal for the app was “safety, ease of use, reliability” and making sure that creators have a “stable place to build and grow their audiences.”

Cox said some famous people, including DJ Slime, Oprah and the Dalai Lama, have agreed to use the app or are in discussion with the company about it.

In addition to this, he said that they started building the app in January and the company is trying to launch it as early as possible.

Meta on Wednesday brought its verified subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook to India that includes a verified badge that authenticates accounts with government ID, proactive account protection, and access to account support. Meta Verified is available for purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India via a monthly subscription for Rs 699 on iOS and Android.

In the coming months, the company will also introduce a web purchase option for Rs 599 a month.

“We’ll also retain the verified badge for accounts that were verified before the introduction of Meta Verified,” the social network said in a statement.

With Meta Verified in India, you will get a verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.