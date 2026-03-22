How you can watch Instagram reels on WhatsApp: Most people don’t know this trick

If we tell you that you can now watch Instagram Reels on WhatsApp, you will obviously not believe us. But here’s the trick that will allow you to scroll your favorite Instagram Reels on your WhatsApp. The story will cover how you can easily watch your favorite Reels on WhatsApp. This innovative feature allows WhatsApp users to watch and enjoy Instagram Reels without leaving the app, further bridging the gap between social media and messaging. Also Read: 7 Instagram Reels Tricks Creators Use

If you are eager to get to know this interesting feature, then here are a simple step-by-step guide to watch Instagram Reels on WhatsApp. This will enhance your social media experience and will allow you to stay connected with your loved ones, family, and friends. Also Read: How 3.5 Billion WhatsApp Accounts were mapped Using a Simple Trick: Researchers Expose a Loophole in the App

How to watch Instagram Reels on WhatsApp?

STEP1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone.

STEP2: Now click on the search bar and go to Meta AI chatbot.

STEP3: Enter the name of your favorite news channel or celebrity here and search for Show Reels.

STEP4: After this, you will start seeing reels related to that specific celebrity or new channel on WhatsApp.

STEP5: Now you can watch the reel by tapping on it.

With the help of these easy steps you will now be able to watch Instagram Reels on WhatsApp easily. This is going to streamline your media experience and keep on entertainment on the go. This innovative feature not only saves time but also fosters a more immersive and engaging experience, allowing you to discover new content, connect with friends, and stay up-to-date on the latest trends.

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To recall, Meta integrated Meta AI in the WhatsApp last year to make things easy for users. Meta AI was roll out to WhatsApp as part of Meta enhancing its AI capabilities across various platforms.