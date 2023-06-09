comscore
Meta tests Reels on Quest headset

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on Meta's broadcast channel on Friday, "We're testing Reels on Quest."

  • Meta is testing Reels on the Quest headset.
  • Quest users will soon be able to watch Instagram Reels.
  • Meta's 128GB Quest headset starts at $499.99.
Reels on Quest

Meta has started testing the short-video feature ‘Reels’ on Quest headset. Also Read - Got Instagram, Facebook accounts? Here’s how to you can get verified blue tick

He also shared a video revealing how a Reel will look in virtual reality (VR). Also Read - WhatsApp's new feature will make sharing high quality photos easier

Last week, Zuckerberg had introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset ‘Quest 3’ which will be launched later this year.

The 128GB headset starts at $499.99 and users will also get an additional storage option for extra space.

It features a next-generation Snapdragon chipset which delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2.

“On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one,” the company said.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2023 4:12 PM IST
