Meta rolls out paid verification in the US for Instagram and Facebook users

Meta has finally introduced its paid verification plan for Instagram and Facebook users.

  • Meta has started rolling out its paid verification in the US.
  • The paid verification gets you a checkmark and a few added benefits.
  • The paid verification plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US. Also Read - Meta cuts 10,000 jobs: Here’s what CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the occasion

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the “Meta Verified” plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support, reports The Verge. Also Read - Instagram might soon let users access recently shared Reels more easily

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

However, the US version of Meta Verified will not provide users the increased visibility and reach advantages that it does in Australia and New Zealand.

Users can join the waitlist for the subscription plan at https://meta.com/verified.

Other than paying the fee, users must be 18 years or older, submit a photo of their ID to the company, meet the minimum activity requirements, and also have two-factor authentication enabled.

Once verified, users can not change their username, profile name, date of birth or photo unless they go through verification again, the report said.

Last month, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta had announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook.

Later, the company rolled out the paid subscription plan to users based in Australia and New Zealand.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 18, 2023 3:03 PM IST
