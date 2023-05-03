Meta rolls out new ways to discover, personalise Reels

Facebook is introducing new features that will make it easier for users to discover and personalise Reels. The company will allow users to choose the kind of content they want to see more of. Also Read - Top WhatsApp features you need to look out for: Chat transfer, voice message transcript, more

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post said that the company is introducing new controls on the platform so users can give feedback to Facebook on the kind of content they want more in Reels.

Now while watching a Reel if you want to see more of a certain kind of Reel, you can just tap at the bottom three dots and from the menu you can select "Show more" if you want to watch more of that kind of Reels or you can select "Show less" if you want less of those Reels.

Based on the options that you have selected, Facebook will temporarily increase or decrease the ranking score of that reel and for Reels similar to the one you have selected.

However, this is not something new that Facebook has done. Earlier, the same option was available for regular posts on the social networking site.

In addition to this, if you ever wondered why, you are seeing a certain kind of reel then we have good news for you. Facebook will now explain to you why you are seeing a particular reel. For example, Facebook will now tell you that it is showing a particular reel to you because one of your friends has commented on it.

But wait! You need not start removing your friend from your friend list. You can submit feedback to Facebook from the new control mentioned above and Facebook will show you less of those Reels.

Changes in Facebook Watch

Facebook has also made some user-friendly changes to Facebook Watch. Now accessing Reels on Facebook has become easier. The company has added a Reels option at the top navigation menu of Facebook Watch. It will allow a user to easily switch between Reels and other options including Music, Gaming and long-form videos under the ‘For You’ section.

These changes have come almost a month after Facebook introduced support for longer Reels of up to 90 seconds. At that time, Facebook also made some improvements in Reels where it rolled out new creative features which allowed users to create Reels with trending templates.

Meta has said that Reels are the fastest growing format, and it is growing continuously, as per a TechCrunch report.