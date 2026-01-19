JioHotstar subscription plans in India changed; it starts at Rs 79 only - ALL details

JioHotstar is making a few changes to your subscription plans, not for just the mobile users, but even the Super and Premium tier users too. The latest update to the subscription plans are making it more affordable than before but with a few changes to it. For the first time, the streaming platform is introducing monthly plans across all tiers and prices now start at just Rs 79 per month. Also Read: Jio Launches New Rs 450 Plan With 2GB Daily Data And JioHotstar: Check ALL Benefits

The updated plans will roll out for new users starting January 28, while existing subscribers can continue with their current plans as long as auto-renewal stays active. Also Read: New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV & More

What’s new in JioHotstar’s pricing

JioHotstar continues to offer three tiers – Mobile, Super, and Premium, but now each tier has a monthly option alongside quarterly and annual plans. The company says the change reflects how people watch content today, especially the growing shift toward large screens and connected TVs, while still keeping mobile users in focus.

The Mobile plan now starts at Rs 79 per month. It allows streaming on one mobile device only, supports 720p HD resolution, and is ad-supported.

This plan is also available at:

Rs 149 (quarterly)

Rs 499 (annual)

One important detail here to note is that the Hollywood content is not included in the base Mobile plan. Users who want access to Hollywood titles can add it separately.

Hollywood add-on for Mobile users

Mobile subscribers can unlock Hollywood content with an optional add-on priced at:

Rs 49 per month

Rs 129 per quarter

Rs 399 per year

This keeps the entry price low while allowing users to customise their subscription based on what they actually watch.

What About Super and Premium plans

The Super plan, priced at Rs 149 per month, supports two devices at the same time, streams in Full HD (1080p), and works across mobile, web, and TV devices. Hollywood content is included by default.

The Premium plan sits at the top, priced at Rs 299 per month. It allows streaming on up to four devices, supports 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, and offers an almost ad-free experience, except during live sports and live shows. Quarterly and yearly options remain available for both tiers.