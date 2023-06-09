Jio users now get free JioSaavn Pro subscription with new recharge plans

Reliance Jio has rolled out new prepaid recharge plans that offer a free subscription to the JioSaavn Pro music and podcast app. The new bundled prepaid plans will eliminate the need for subscribing to the premium tier of the Jio-owned music streaming app separately. Jio claims the new plans offer “an innovative way for customers to consolidate their connectivity and music subscriptions,” but it is similar to Airtel’s prepaid plans offering a free subscription to Wynk Plus.

Jio’s new prepaid plans bundling JioSaavn Pro subscription start at Rs 269 and go all the way up to Rs 789, depending on the data amount you get and the validity. Jio claims that by buying one of these plans, you can get significant value when compared to separately subscribing to JioSaavn Pro for Rs 99 per month.

Jio prepaid recharge plans with a free JioSaavn Pro subscription

1.5GB data per day plans

— Rs 269 – You get a validity of 28 days and a JioSaavn Pro subscription for a month.

— Rs 529 – It offers a validity of 56 days and a JioSaavn Pro subscription for two months.

— Rs 739 – With a validity of 84 days, you get three months of the JioSaavn Pro subscription.

2GB data per day plans

— Rs 589 – Alongside a validity of 56 days, you get two months of JioSaavn Pro subscription for free.

— Rs 789 – With a validity of 84 days, customers get three months of JioSaavn Pro subscription.

The new recharge plans are available on Jio’s platforms, such as the website, MyJio app, and Jio’s physical centres across the country, as well as third-party mobile recharge platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, Freecharge, and banking apps, among others.

Jio said that customers of an active recharge plan can purchase any of the new JioSaavn Pro-bundled plans right now. The new plan will queue up and can be activated according to convenience from the MyJio app or Jio’s website.

How to activate and use the JioSaavn Pro subscription

After you have recharged your Jio mobile number with an eligible prepaid plan, download the JioSaavn app on your Android or iOS device. Sign in to the JioSaavn app using your Jio number. Make sure the recharge should be active before you decide to begin using the JioSaavn app. Your subscription to JioSaavn Pro will automatically begin, giving you benefits such as listening to unlimited music and podcasts at maximum audio quality without advertisements.