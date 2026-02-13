comscore
  • Instagram rolls out Valentine’s Day features with new fonts, stickers and more for LIMITED time

Instagram rolls out Valentine’s Day features with new fonts, stickers and more for LIMITED time

Instagram is bringing Valentine’s vibes to the app with themed fonts, stickers, secret phrases, and DM chat designs. However, they are available for limited time. Know all here.

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 13, 2026, 02:09 PM (IST)

Instagram Valentine's day
Love is in the air as well as on the apps! As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, Instagram is rolling out some exclusive features for users that bring the vibe of Valentine’s week. Instagram and Edits are bringing some limited-edition creative features that let you share stories in a unique way.  news Also Read: An actual dinner date with AI chatbot? This NYC Cafe says "Yes"

From new fonts, text effects, and love-themed stickers to custom mention stickers, Valentine’s Day special features on Instagram are all here to make your Stories, Posts, Reels, and even DMs special. While these may seem exciting, the new Instagram features are available for a limited time from February 12 to February 16th, while the Edits’ features will be available going forward.  news Also Read: 8 smart Valentine's Day gift ideas under Rs 5000 that she will actually use

Here is a full list of new features on Instagram ahead of Valentine’s Day. 

Instagram additions on Valentine’s Day

Instagram has added custom text elements and animations to your Stories and Reels in the theme of Valentine’s Day. Moreover, you can frame your selfies too and share it as stickers in Stories, which is a perfect way to customise them. Apart from these, Instagram is also getting:

  • Custom story mentions: You can tag your partner or even a galentine using the custom mention sticker in stories. 
  • Story comments secret phrases: You can comment with specific works and it will bring special themes and animations. 
  • Special DM chat theme: You can also switch your chats to a Valentine’s Day theme. 
  • Notes hint text and themes: You can update your Notes with Valentine’s-themed text and find secret phrases and themes to make them fun.  

Edits by Instagram to get Valentine’s special features too

Along with Instagram, its Edits app is also getting some special additions, such as themed fonts, sound effects and more, ahead of Valentine’s Day. What new will you get? Have a look:

  • Valentine’s Day Fonts: You are getting new fonts and text presets based on Valentine’s Day for reels.
  • Sound Effects: You can make your videos stand out with Harp Music, Heartbeat sounds, and more. 
  • 100x speed: You can speed up your Reels up to 100x for dramatic or fun effects. 