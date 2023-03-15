comscore Instagram might soon make it easier to access Reels you've recently shared with friends
News

Instagram might soon let users access recently shared Reels more easily

Apps

Reportedly, the shared Instagram posts will also display the avatars of the friends with whom you shared a Reel.

Highlights

  • "We're rolling out improvements to how you can search for and rediscover Reels that were previously shared in messages," a Meta spokesperson said.
  • Reportedly, the shared posts will also display the avatars of the friends with whom you shared a Reel.
  • Meta has decided to pull the plug on its NFT feature on both Instagram and Facebook.
Instagram Reels

Image: Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users quickly access their recently shared Reels, making it easier for them to reshare them later to other friends. A Turkey-based account called Dijital Aglar shared a post about the feature, indicating that Instagram is showing a row at the top of users’ DMs with the “Latest Shares” label, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Instagram to make it easier to access recently shared Reels

The report said that the screenshots posted by the account show that shared posts will also display the avatars of the friends with whom you shared a Reel. Also Read - Meta is giving up on its NFT dreams on Facebook, Instagram

For instance, if users share one short video multiple times, it will show it only once with the avatar of the friend they last shared it with.

The company also confirmed the development of this feature, the report said.

“We’re rolling out improvements to how you can search for and rediscover Reels that were previously shared in messages,” a Meta spokesperson, was quoted as saying.

Last month, Meta introduced new broadcast channels on Instagram, which is a one-to-many messaging tool that will allow creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

“Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback,” the company said in a blogpost.

For the unversed, Meta has decided to pull the plug on its NFT feature on both Instagram and Facebook. The announcement was made by Meta’s lead of Commerce and FinTech, Stephane Kasriel, via a tweet thread on Twitter, wherein he said that while the company was shutting down support for NFTs on its platforms, it would continue to look for ways to support creators, influencers, businesses and people through other ways on the two platforms.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 15, 2023 9:27 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 15: Get weapons, diamonds, more

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra AI 'doesn't apply' any image overlaying to Moon photos, says company

Microsoft s flagship developer conference Build in May, to focus on AI

Jio announces free data, calls for new postpaid family plan users

Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features
Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

Tech Updates/ launch

Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year
OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

Tech Updates/ launch

OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model