How to change photo order in Instagram Carousel after posting: Quick steps here

If you’ve ever uploaded a carousel on Instagram and realised the order feels off, you’re not alone. Until now, the only fix was to delete the post and upload everything again. That’s finally changing. Instagram has started rolling out a feature that lets you rearrange photos and videos in a carousel even after posting. Also Read: How to share Voice Effects on Instagram

The process is simple and doesn’t take more than a few seconds. If you are wondering how to use it, then here is a quick guide. Also Read: How you can watch Instagram reels on WhatsApp: Most people don’t know this trick

How to rearrange the photos in the Instagram carousel

Once the feature is available on your app, here’s what you need to do:

Go to your profile and open the carousel post

Tap on the three-dot menu in the top corner

Select Edit

Press and hold the photo or video you want to move

Drag it left or right to change the order

Tap Done to save changes

That’s it. The new order will reflect immediately without affecting likes or comments.

How will it benefit you?

This update fixes one of the most common frustrations with carousel posts. You can now rearrange the sequence of photos or videos, fix storytelling flow in your posts, and adjust layout without deleting content. However, there are still a few limitations!

Even with this update, you can’t add new photos or videos to an existing carousel, and you also can’t remove and replace content freely like a draft. So while editing is easier now, it’s still not fully flexible.

For creators and regular users, this is a small but useful change. Carousels are often used for storytelling, whether it’s travel photos, tutorials, or product shots. Getting the order right matters more than it seems. Earlier, even a small mistake meant redoing the entire post. Now, you can fix it in seconds.

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Can’t find the option?

This can be because, like most Instagram updates, this feature is rolling out gradually. If you don’t see the option yet, your app might not have received it. Make sure your app is updated, and check again after a few days.