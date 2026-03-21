How to send photos and videos on Telegram without losing quality; check this SIMPLE trick

If you are a regular user of Telegram, then you must have noticed a slight compression or blurriness in the shared photos or even videos. This is because Telegram compresses media by default when you share it via usual gallery option. This helps to reduce the size of the file and make the sharing process even faster. Drawback? The reduced quality media. Also Read: Telegram Tips: How to Share Large Files Easily

This can be irritating especially when you are sharing some important photos, videos or even work related files. The relaxing fact here is that you can fix it! Wondering how? Simply read on. Also Read: End of pirated movies on Telegram? Government orders removal of 3,100 channels

How to share photos/videos on Telegram without compressions

Telegram gives you an option to send photos and videos without compression, but it’s slightly hidden. So the simple trick is that instead of sending media directly, you need to send it as a file. This keeps the original resolution, size, and details intact.

Here’s how you can do it on Android or your iPhone.

First of all, open Telegram and go to the chat where you want to send the file

Now, click on the attachment (paperclip) icon

Instead of selecting from the gallery, tap on File or Document

Browse your phone storage and select the photo or video

Tap Send

That’s it. The file will be sent in its original quality without compression.

What if you send a file on Telegram? You must be having this question in your mind. What happens when you send photos/videos as files? So, the original resolution stays intact, no compression or quality loss, file size remains the same, and the receiver downloads it as a file instead of preview-only media.

But there is a catch!

There is one loophole here. The preview might not look as clean as a regular photo message, but the actual file quality stays untouched. Hence, you should use this method only when you don’t need to use this trick for every meme or casual photo. But it’s useful when you’re sharing high-resolution photos, videos or sending edited content or portfolio files, transferring files between devices, sharing documents, screenshots, or important visuals.

FAQs

1. Why does Telegram reduce the quality of photos or videos?

It is a by default option which helps to reduce the file size while sending and speed up the process.

2. How to send photos on Telegram without compression?

To fix the issue, simply choose the “File” or “Document” option while sharing the media, just like the WhatsApp trick.

3. Is there a size limit when sending files on Telegram?

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Yes, Telegram allows sending files up to 2GB (or higher for premium users), which is more than enough for most photos and videos.