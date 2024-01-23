By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Google Podcasts, the app that lets you enjoy your favourite shows, is going to be shut down by mid-2024. This means you will have to find another way to listen to your podcasts. Google is giving you the option to move your data to YouTube Music, which also has a podcast feature. You can also choose a different app if you prefer.
Google announced in September that it was ending Google Podcasts. The reason was that most podcast listeners and creators use YouTube instead of Google Podcasts. According to a survey by Edison, YouTube is the top service for 23% of weekly podcast users in the US, while Google Podcasts is only 4%.
Google also shared the timeline for the shutdown of its podcast app. Google Podcasts will stop working in the United States on April 2, 2024. After that date, you will not be able to play new episodes on the app. However, Google Podcasts will still be available until March. And even if you miss the April 2 deadline, you will have until July 2024 to switch to another app. During that time, you will still see the app, but you will not be able to use the podcast player.
If you want to use YouTube Music for your podcasts, Google has made it easy for you. Just follow these steps:
If you want to use a different app for your podcasts, you can do that too. Just follow these steps:
Author Name | Om Gupta
