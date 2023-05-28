Google Street View is now available in multiple locations in India. The feature, rolled out last year in India, was initially limited to the selected cities of the country. Now users can get a 360-degree view of even small towns and villages in India. Also Read - Google announces new accessibility features, one of these can even answer your questions

The feature, available on Google Maps, returned last year after a six-year ban due to security reasons. While most of the places in India have 360-degree viewing options, some places are still accessible through static images only.

The feature is present in both mobile and web versions of Google Maps but the web version has got some extra features such as it will show month and year on which a particular photo was taken and the web version has an 'Explore' feature that shows static and 360-degree images of nearby places.

How to access Google Street View

Google Street View can be accessed through the website and smartphone including Android and iOS devices. To use Google Street View follow these steps:

How to access Google Street View through the website

Step 1: Go to Google Maps and search for a place of your interest.

Step 2: Go to the bottom right corner of the screen, and click on the Street View icon. Places that are available on Google Street View will appear in blue colour.

Step 3: Zoom in and click on the street for which you want the Street View.

How to access Google Street View through Android and iOS smartphones

Step 1: Update your Google Maps app.

Step 2: Open Google Maps.

Step 3: Search for a place of your interest.

Step 4: On the top right corner, click on the Layers icon and choose Street View. Places that are available on Google Street View will appear in blue colour.

Step 5: Zoom in and click on the desired street to get its 360-degree view.

Immersive View

meanwhile, generative AI is coming to Google Maps to make navigation a lot easier. As a result, Immersive View, which was launched recently, is getting a 3D view while navigating. A step forward from offering an immersive view of a place and what’s going on at that place, the new Immersive View will offer a bird’s-eye view of the entire route to your destination. That is in 3D.

In other words, you see what you are likely to see while taking the suggested route, albeit in bird’s-eye view. Google said it will even offer traffic simulations so you understand how to plan your journey to a particular destination.