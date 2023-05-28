comscore
News

Google Street View now available in multiple locations in India: Here's how to access it

Apps

Google Street View was initially limited to the selected cities of India and now it has expanded to multiple locations in the country.

  • Published: May 28, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Highlights

  • Google Street View was banned in India for security reasons.
  • Google Street View was accessed through both website and app versions of Google Maps.
  • Google Street View provides 360-degree streets, landmarks, buildings and more.
google maps

Google Street View is now available in multiple locations in India. The feature, rolled out last year in India, was initially limited to the selected cities of the country. Now users can get a 360-degree view of even small towns and villages in India.  Also Read - Google announces new accessibility features, one of these can even answer your questions

The feature, available on Google Maps, returned last year after a six-year ban due to security reasons. While most of the places in India have 360-degree viewing options, some places are still accessible through static images only.  Also Read - Google IO 2023: From Pixel Fold to Generative AI powered Search, here's everything Google announced today

The feature is present in both mobile and web versions of Google Maps but the web version has got some extra features such as it will show month and year on which a particular photo was taken and the web version has an ‘Explore’ feature that shows static and 360-degree images of nearby places.  Also Read - Google IO 2023: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

How to access Google Street View

Google Street View can be accessed through the website and smartphone including Android and iOS devices. To use Google Street View follow these steps:

How to access Google Street View through the website

Step 1: Go to Google Maps and search for a place of your interest. 

Step 2: Go to the bottom right corner of the screen, and click on the Street View icon. Places that are available on Google Street View will appear in blue colour. 

Step 3: Zoom in and click on the street for which you want the Street View. 

How to access Google Street View through Android and iOS smartphones

Step 1: Update your Google Maps app. 

Step 2: Open Google Maps. 

Step 3: Search for a place of your interest. 

Step 4: On the top right corner, click on the Layers icon and choose Street View. Places that are available on Google Street View will appear in blue colour. 

Step 5: Zoom in and click on the desired street to get its 360-degree view. 

Immersive View

meanwhile, generative AI is coming to Google Maps to make navigation a lot easier. As a result, Immersive View, which was launched recently, is getting a 3D view while navigating. A step forward from offering an immersive view of a place and what’s going on at that place, the new Immersive View will offer a bird’s-eye view of the entire route to your destination. That is in 3D.

In other words, you see what you are likely to see while taking the suggested route, albeit in bird’s-eye view. Google said it will even offer traffic simulations so you understand how to plan your journey to a particular destination.

 

  • Published Date: May 28, 2023 10:36 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Street View now available in multiple locations in India: Here's how to access it

WhatsApp is testing screen sharing feature along with new placement for navigation bar

Twitter Space team narrowed down from 100 to roughly three employees

Amazon announces 5G Revolution Sale: Check offers on best 5G smartphones here

Daam malware is infecting Android devices: CERT-IN issues advisory

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video