Google Maps India update: Google has announced a bunch of new artificial intelligence-based features for Google Maps in India. These new features are not only aimed at making it easier for people to discover new places but also make it more efficient to travel via four wheelers and two wheelers. While some of these features have already been available to users outside India, others are being rolled out exclusively in India.

So, here are all the new features coming to Google Maps in India:

Address Descriptors

Google Maps’ Address Descriptors feature will help users discover new places when they drop in Maps. Google says that using a combination of machine learning signals Google Maps will automatically find up to five of the most relevant landmarks and area names around the pinned address, and display the landmark reference when users share their location. “This will make it easier for users to locate these addresses in unfamiliar areas,” Google wrote in a blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it will roll out this feature to users across India early next year.

Lens in Maps

Last year, Google rolled out Street View in India. This year, Google is doubling it down with a new feature — Lens in Maps. Google says that this feature will display nearby places and other relevant information such as opening hours, ratings, reviews and photos as they point out their camera down the street.

Google says that Lens in Maps will be launching in 15 cities across India by Jan 2024, starting with Android.

Live View walking navigation

Google is also bringing Live View walking navigation to India. With this feature, users will see arrows, directions, and distance markers overlaid on the Maps screen, which in turn will help them quickly figure out which way to head in. The company says that users’ phones will also vibrate when it’s time to make a turn or when they have reached their destination.

Coming to availability, Live View walking navigation will soon be available in over 3,000 cities and towns in India, starting with Android.

Fuel-efficient routing

Another important feature coming to Google Maps in India is fuel-efficient routing. This feature has been available in some countries since October 2021 and starting January 2024, it will also be available to Indian users. The company has also tweaked this feature a bit such that it will show fuel-efficient routes for two-wheelers and four-wheelers separately.

“India and Indonesia will be the first countries in which we’re rolling out this feature for two-wheelers,” the company added.

Where Is My Train app

Lastly, Google is bringing its Where Is My Train app to Mumbai and Kolkata. This app will make it easier for users to navigate intercity train journeys by giving them access to dynamic information like schedule changes, delays, and platform numbers, which might not be easily accessible otherwise. Google will add more cities to this network soon.