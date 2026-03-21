Google Pixel 10 gets major price cut on Amazon, drops below Rs 70,000

If you were waiting for the price to come down, the Google Pixel 10 has now dropped to its lowest price online. The phone, which launched in India at Rs 79,999, is currently listed on Amazon with a noticeable price cut, making it easier to consider for buyers who were holding off. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 10’s price, deals, and specifications. Also Read: Google is rewriting headlines in Search using AI, and publishers are not happy

Google Pixel 10 deal price and offers

As per the listing on Amazon, the Pixel 10 is now available at Rs 68,649, which is a drop of over Rs 11,000 from its launch price. On top of this, there are additional bank offers. Axis Bank credit card users can get an extra discount of Rs 2,750, bringing the effective price down to just Rs 65,899. Also Read: No design skills? Google Stitch builds apps just from your ideas, here's how

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 33,500 available on the Pixel 10. The final value depends on the phone you are trading in and its condition, which can bring the price down further. Also Read: Google Pixel users report lock screen freezing bug after March patch

Price cuts of this scale are not very common this soon after launch, especially for a current-generation Pixel device.

What the Pixel 10 Offers

The Pixel 10 is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on stock Android, which means there are no extra apps or heavy customisation on top of the system.

On the front, the phone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach up to 3,000 nits in peak brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pixel 10 comes with IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the camera side, the Pixel 10 includes a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 10.5MP front camera. Like other Pixel phones, it relies heavily on software processing for photos.

The phone comes with a 4,970mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging along with 15W wireless charging. It should be enough for a full day with regular use.

Google is also offering long-term software support. The Pixel 10 runs on Android 16 and is expected to receive updates for several years. The device is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.

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With the current price drop, the Pixel 10 is now available at a lower price than its launch.