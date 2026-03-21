Google is rewriting headlines in Search using AI, and publishers are not happy

Google is testing a change in how search results are shown, which could affect how news stories appear. According to reports, the company is experimenting with AI-generated headlines in Search, replacing the original titles written by publishers in some cases. Also Read: OpenAI is planning a desktop superapp: What it could mean for ChatGPT users

The change is not widely visible yet, but a few such instances have been noticed over the past few months. Also Read: No design skills? Google Stitch builds apps just from your ideas, here's how

What is changing in Search

Traditionally, Google Search has shown the headline provided by the publisher, sometimes shortening it if it is too long. That approach now seems to be shifting in this test. Also Read: Google Pixel users report lock screen freezing bug after March patch

According to a report by The Verge, some search results are now showing rewritten headlines that were not created by the original publication. In a few instances, the rewritten headlines are shorter and do not fully capture the original meaning of the story.

One example mentioned in the report shows a headline being cut down to just a few words, which ends up giving a different impression than the original version. In another case, the displayed headline used wording that was not part of the original article.

Google calls it a limited experiment

Google has described this as a “small” and “narrow” test. Company representatives said the goal is to better match titles with what users are searching for and improve engagement with content.

The company also said the experiment is not limited to news websites and could apply to other types of pages as well. At the same time, Google has not shared how widely the test is being run or how often headlines are being replaced.

Interestingly, Google said that if such a feature is rolled out more broadly, it may not rely on generative AI in the same way, though it did not explain how that would work in practice.

Concerns from publishers

This has raised concerns among publishers. Headlines are an important part of how a story is presented, and changing them can affect how readers understand the content. In some cases, the rewritten headlines do not reflect the intent of the original article.

The Verge compared the change to replacing the title of a book without the author’s input, pointing out that newsrooms spend time crafting headlines that are accurate and clear.

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Not entirely new, but different

Google has adjusted headlines in Search before, but those changes were usually limited to trimming or selecting alternate versions already provided by publishers. This is the first time the company is seen creating entirely new headlines on its own.