Google Drive is rolling out a new homepage on the web, which was initially tested in May. The new “Home” view of Google Drive offers “personalized file and folder suggestions” using “machine learning algorithms”. These suggestions are based on the recent activities such as opened, shared, and edited files, as well as documents attached to upcoming Calendar events.

The new homepage has a ‘Suggested’ toolbar that features a “Files” and “Folders” switcher, along with filters for Type, People, Modified, and Location. The new design aligns with Google Material Design 3 guidelines, aiming to enhance navigation efficiency across Drive.

The primary objective of this update is to facilitate quick access to relevant files and folders. It is worth noting that the new Home view will be the default “start page” when visiting drive.google.com. However, users have the option to revert to “My Drive” as their homepage. A banner will notify users when the Home view is available for their account, and the user can switch to the older homepage at any time from the Settings.

The rollout is scheduled for “all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts”, starting today and continuing into January. This update follows the introduction of a new, more compact homepage on the Android and iOS mobile apps, which also features a similar “Suggested” view.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced a new feature aimed at safeguarding users’ personal information on the internet. This feature will search the internet for your phone number, email, and residential address. It will alert you if they appear in Google Search results. Users can then request Google to expunge them from Search. This will make it more difficult for others to obtain users’ details.

There may be instances where your personal contact details are inadvertently disclosed online, which can be unsettling and pose risks, as it could lead to unsolicited direct contact or even physical threats. Google has acknowledged receiving user feedback expressing their desire for greater control over their personal data on Search. If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online.