  • Google search hacks: How to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online

Google search hacks: How to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online

You can then request Google to take down your personal data from Search, reducing the chances of others finding your information. Here's how to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Nov 25, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

  • Google has a new feature that will help you protect your personal data online.
  • The feature will automatically scan the web for your personal details.
  • You can then ask Google to remove them from Search, making it harder for others to access.

Google has a new feature that will help you protect your personal data online. The feature will automatically scan the web for your phone number, email address, and home address and notify you if it finds them in Google Search results. You can then ask Google to remove them from Search, making it harder for others to access your information. However, this feature is not yet available in India.

Why do you need this feature?

Sometimes, your personal contact information may be exposed online without your consent. This can be very disturbing and risky, as it can lead to unwanted direct contact or even physical harm. Google said that it received feedback from users who wanted to have more control over their personal data on Search.

How is this feature different from the existing one?

Google already has a feature called “Remove this result” (in beta version) that lets you request the removal of a piece of information from Google Search. But this feature requires you to manually search for your information and submit a request. It also does not remove the information from the original website or the entire internet.

The new feature, on the other hand, does not require you to do anything. Google will automatically search for your information and alert you when it finds it. You can then choose to have Google remove it from Search or leave it as it is. If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online.

A step-by-step guide on how to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to myactivity.google.com/results-about-you.

Step 2: Select the “Results to review” option.

Step 3: Click on the “Get started” option and press “Next” twice.

Step 4: Enter your personal information such as name, address, phone number, and email. You can add multiple entries for each one.

Step 5: Confirm the information you provided.

Step 6: Choose how you want Google to notify you: email, push notifications, or both.

Step 7: You will see a pop-up that says, “We’re taking a look.”

After this, you have to wait for Google to notify you. When you receive an alert, you can either ask Google to remove your information from Search or ignore it.

What are the limitations of this feature? This feature has some limitations that you should be aware of:

  • It does not remove your information from the original website or the entire internet. You have to contact the website owner directly to request the removal of your information from the source.
  • It does not remove your information from public websites, such as government websites. Google will consider the public interest and the usefulness of the information before removing it from Search.
  • It does not guarantee that your information will be completely hidden from others. There are other search engines and sources that may still display your information.

 

