Google has a new feature that will help you protect your personal data online. The feature will automatically scan the web for your phone number, email address, and home address and notify you if it finds them in Google Search results. You can then ask Google to remove them from Search, making it harder for others to access your information. However, this feature is not yet available in India.

READ MORE Google search hacks: How to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online

Why do you need this feature?

READ MORE Most Apple employees join Google after resigning, shows LinkedIn data

Sometimes, your personal contact information may be exposed online without your consent. This can be very disturbing and risky, as it can lead to unwanted direct contact or even physical harm. Google said that it received feedback from users who wanted to have more control over their personal data on Search.

READ MORE Google Bard can now watch YouTube videos and answer your questions

How is this feature different from the existing one?

Google already has a feature called “Remove this result” (in beta version) that lets you request the removal of a piece of information from Google Search. But this feature requires you to manually search for your information and submit a request. It also does not remove the information from the original website or the entire internet.

The new feature, on the other hand, does not require you to do anything. Google will automatically search for your information and alert you when it finds it. You can then choose to have Google remove it from Search or leave it as it is. If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online.

A step-by-step guide on how to ask Google to spot and remove personal data shared online

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to myactivity.google.com/results-about-you.

Step 2: Select the “Results to review” option.

Step 3: Click on the “Get started” option and press “Next” twice.

Step 4: Enter your personal information such as name, address, phone number, and email. You can add multiple entries for each one.

Step 5: Confirm the information you provided.

Step 6: Choose how you want Google to notify you: email, push notifications, or both.

Step 7: You will see a pop-up that says, “We’re taking a look.”

After this, you have to wait for Google to notify you. When you receive an alert, you can either ask Google to remove your information from Search or ignore it.

What are the limitations of this feature? This feature has some limitations that you should be aware of: