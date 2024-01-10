At CES 2024, Google unveiled a series of updates to Android Auto and vehicles equipped with Google built-in system. The upcoming updates includes a new feature for EV drivers that will monitor and show real-time battery data in Google Maps, new trip planning abilities, the integration of the Chrome browser, and the Weather Channel app in Google built-in.

“This year at CES, we’re excited to announce new updates and partnerships that bring drivers what they want most to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in,” Guemmy Kim, Director of Product and User Experience, Android for Cars wrote in a blog post.

Real-Time EV Battery Information in Google Maps

In the near future, electric vehicles equipped with Android Auto will have the capability to share real-time battery data to Google Maps. This feature, which will initially be available in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, with other vehicles to follow, will provide EV users with an estimated battery level upon reaching their destination. Furthermore, the upcoming feature will recommend charging stops en route, along with an estimate of the charging time based on the vehicle.

Trip Planning with Google Built-In

Google has also introduced trip planning features for vehicles with Google built-in. This feature, which is currently available, enables users to share their planned trips on Google Maps to their vehicles with Google built-in, facilitating easy navigation to their desired destination.

New Apps for Vehicles with Google Built-In

Furthermore, Google has added new apps to keep users informed and entertained in vehicles with Google built-in. The Google Chrome browser is now accessible in beta on select Polestar and Volvo cars, with more vehicles to be included later this year. This app will enable users to shop or access their saved bookmarks while parked.

In addition to this, Google has integrated the Weather Channel app for vehicles with Google built-in. This app will keep users informed of changing weather conditions with hourly forecasts, follow-me alerts, and “Trip View” radar directly from their dashboard.

What else?

Google plans to extend the availability of the Digital car key to more vehicles in the future. This feature allows users the ability to unlock, lock, and start their car using supported Android phones, and securely share keys with friends and family on iOS or Android phones.